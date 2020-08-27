Austria: interfaith group condemns “unconscionable” anti-Semitic attack in Graz

(Source: King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue, KAICIID)

On Saturday, 22 August, the President of the Jewish community in Graz, Austria, Elie Rosen, was attacked on the premises of the synagogue.

According to investigators, the attacker was also responsible for acts of vandalism against the synagogue, and a nearby Jewish community centre.

The multireligious Board of the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID) sharply denounced the attack in the following statement:

“We condemn this unconscionable act of anti-Semitism and hatred, and stand in solidarity with Mr. Elie Rosen and the members of the Jewish community in Graz and beyond.

“All forms of violence against sacred sites, places of worship and people for their religious affiliation are unjustifiable.

“We are heartened by the news that residents of Graz came together immediately in a display of solidarity, to stand guard over the synagogue, and to send a powerful message to those seeking to promote hatred: Never Again.

“However, we note with sadness that this incident forms part of a rising trend of anti-Semitic attacks, Islamophobia, xenophobia and bigotry, not only in Europe, but worldwide.

“As the Board of KAICIID, we re-dedicate ourselves to strengthening religious pluralism, social cohesion, mutual respect and dialogue, and affirm that attacks against people of faith have no place in our societies.”

Die Nachricht vom Angriff auf Elie Rosen, den Präsidenten der jüdischen Gemeinde #Graz und die wiederholten Angriffe auf die Grazer #Synagoge erschrecken mich. Mein erster Gedanke gilt Herrn Rosen. Zugleich mein Appell: Antisemitismus darf nie mehr Platz finden in Österreich! kcs — Christoph Schönborn (@KardinalWien) August 22, 2020 Archbishop of Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn: “The repeated attacks on the synagogue in Graz horrify me. My first thoughts are with Rabbi Elie Rosen. Antisemitism must never again be allowed to occur in Austria”

We join @WorldJewishCong in denouncing the anti-Semitic attack on Elie Rosen, the president of the Jewish community of Graz.

We must speak out against the rising trend of anti-Semitic incidents in Europe.https://t.co/GzNBADh4x3 — Combat Anti-Semitism (@CombatASemitism) August 26, 2020

