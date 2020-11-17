Former auxiliary bishop of Baltimore alleges McCarrick orchestrated his move to Jamaica as retribution for investigating abuse claims

(November 15, 2020)

The Vatican McCarrick Report revealed disturbing accounts of the defrocked Theodore McCarrick’s sexual abuse of minors and young men, including seminarians and priests whom he supervised.

However, McCarrick’s clerical abuse of power not only involved those he sexually abused, but also involved one who began independently investigating allegations of McCarrick’s predatory actions.

In his unpublished draft memoir (utilized with permission), Bishop Gordon Bennett, SJ, who served as Auxiliary Bishop in Baltimore, Maryland from 1998-2004, recounted first hearing an accusation against McCarrick in approximately early 2000.

While Bennett was having dinner with Bishop Vincent Breen of Metuchen, New Jersey (where McCarrick served as bishop from 1981-1986), Bishop Breen accused McCarrick “of being a sexual predator who regularly coerced seminarians and young priests to have sex with him”, in Bennett’s words.

Disturbed by this allegation, Bishop Bennett contacted two bishops whom he trusted, Bishop Michael Saltarelli of Wilmington, Delaware and Bishop George Murry, SJ of Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands.

Saltarelli acknowledged that these allegations had been made against McCarrick for several years, but when Bennett asked what he should do with this information, Bennett said Saltarelli merely shrugged his shoulders.

Bennett said Bishop Murry, on the other hand, suggested to him to merely “Google” McCarrick’s name, which produced multiple results including allegations from seminarians and former seminarians against McCarrick.

In 2004, Bishop Bennett was unexpectedly and strangely appointed the new Bishop of Mandeville, Jamaica, which was a relatively new diocese. This came as a surprise to Bennett, since he had no familiarity with the Caribbean nation.

Prior to Bishop Bennett moving to Mandeville, he attended the ordination of two auxiliary bishops in Washington DC.

Following this event, McCarrick requested to speak with Bennett, according to Bennett’s recollection. During this encounter, Benett said McCarrick revealed: “If you ever wonder how your appointment to Mandeville happened, look no further than me. I’m the one who put it into motion”.

In light of Bennett’s inquiries about the allegations against McCarrick and the later revelation of the truth of those allegations, Bennett concluded that McCarrick orchestrated Bennett’s move to Mandeville to punish Bennett for pursuing the allegations against him.

Therefore, McCarrick not only sexually abused minors and young men, which in itself was an abuse of clerical power, but he also abused his power towards Bishop Bennett in retribution for Bennett doing what the faithful expect from a bishop – ascertaining the truth of an abuse allegation rather than committing the sin of omission and choosing to look the other way like so many have done and still perhaps do, as revealed in the McCarrick Report.

Bishop Bennett’s account is significant because Bennett offers a testimony that exposes McCarrick’s character as an abuser has a demonstrably broader scope relative to the disclosures of sexual abuse in the McCarrick Report.

McCarrick’s history of sexual predatory behavior, scandalous and unjustifiable, is symptomatic of McCarrick’s predisposition towards his abuse of power for personal gain, whether the abuse was done to satisfy his selfish sexual urges or to prevent his abuse from being brought to light.

Whether McCarrick abused persons sexually or through his unjust exercise of power, the effects in either case are traumatic and devastating for the victims of said abuse.

Thankfully the pontificate of Pope Francis promotes the long-awaited and much-needed transparency and accountability within the Catholic Church, particularly among the clergy and hierarchy, to aid in preventing the unchecked sinful abuse of power from repeating itself.

May the Church and its members allow this opportunity to more coherently reflect the Body of Christ by encouraging further dialogue on clerical abuse, whether it be McCarrick or any other member of the Church.

As Pope Francis stated in his August 2018 Letter to the People of God on the clergy abuse crisis, “The pain of the victims and their families is also our pain, and so it is urgent that we once more reaffirm our commitment to ensure the protection of minors and of vulnerable adults”.

The pain of the victims – whether sexually abused or abused in other ways – is the pain of Christ.