Cardinals encourage Europe, Africa to reinforce “bridge of solidarity and fraternity” between continents

Cardinals from Europe and Africa have encouraged politicians to reinforce the “bridge of solidarity and fraternity” between the two continents in a joint statement ahead of an October 2020 European Union-African Union Summit.

EU and African Bishops call for a people-centred, just and responsible partnership between our continents

Full text of the joint statement by Cardinals Hollerich and Ouédraogo

At a time when the world has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating consequences, the Presidents of COMECE and SECAM, respectively H.Em. Card. Jean-Claude Hollerich SJ and H.Em. Card. Philippe Nakellentuba Ouédraogo, share the concern for the many persons, families and communities, particularly those in situations of distress, vulnerability and weakness, on both continents.

In a joint contribution prepared by the respective Secretariats based in Brussels and Accra ahead of the October 2020 EU-AU Summit, COMECE and SECAM encourage European and African policy-makers to orient their preparatory work on the principles of human dignity, responsibility and solidarity, with an emphasis on the preferential option for the poor, care for Creation, as well as the pursuit of the common good.

“We are firmly convinced that Africa and Europe could become the engines for a reinvigoration of multilateral cooperation”, the two Presidents stated in the introduction to the document.



SECAM President Card. Ouédraogo: “Need to work for a people-centred, just and responsible EU-Africa partnership”

Commenting on the launch of the joint contribution, Card. Hollerich recalled the common roots and geographical proximity between Europe and Africa, and highlighted “Europe’s responsibility to share peace and prosperity with our neighbours”.



Card. Hollerich on EU-Africa relations: “Responsibility to share peace and prosperity”

The document entitled “Justice shall flourish and fullness of peace for ever” also offers a number of specific policy recommendations aiming to reshape the intercontinental political and economic relations towards an equitable and responsible partnership that puts the people at its centre.

In this respect, EU and African Bishops plead for a partnership for integral human development, integral ecology, human security & peace and for the people on the move.

Full text of the cardinals’ contribution:

