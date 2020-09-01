The death of bishop-prophet Casaldáliga, the Church and the US elections, a brave German abbess… This was August on Novena

In case you missed our most-read stories last month…
From the death in Brazil of liberation theology hero Bishop Pedro Casaldáliga or the US Church between social justice unrest and November’s presidential elections to a brave German abbess prosecuted for sheltering refugees, here’s what you read on Novena in August:
10. Theologian denounces “patriarchal and priestly worldview in which churchmen have been educated to feel doubly superior” to women
9. Pedro Casaldàliga, Spanish-born ‘bishop of the poor’ in Brazil and hero of liberation theology, dies at 92
By new Novena US contributor Matt Kappadakunnel:
8. Calling out “call-outs”: how to bring charity to the social justice movement and why it’s important
7. Pope encourages nun accompanying Trans women: “God will reward you abundantly”
Also by Matt Kappadakunnel:
6. Done with Dolan: New York’s cardinal is unfit to serve as a Church leader
5. Female Catholic priest, to hierarchy: “If you don’t want women to celebrate the sacraments, console and bless… stop baptising us!”
4. Vatican archbishop issues plea not to ideologise pro-life cause as abortion becomes weapon in US presidential race
3. Matt Kappadakunnel: USA: A house of divided bishops cannot stand against racism
By new Novena US contributor Patrick Carolan:
2. Cardinal Dolan leading Trump and the Republicans in prayer is a travesty of the gospel
1. German abbess prosecuted for sheltering refugees says she would accept jail term with a “clear conscience”
Thanks, as always, for reading us.
Mada Jurado
Reporter and community manager at Novena
Progressive Catholic journalist, author and educator. Working on social justice, equality and Church renewal.
