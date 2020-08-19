Meditation: “Devotion to the Sacred Heart is inauthentic if it does not lead to action against injustice”

(August 18, 2020)

The Sacred Heart of Jesus is a devotion practiced especially within traditional circles in the Catholic Church. The Sacred Heart exhibits the boundless love that the Trinity has for all humans.

Let me repeat – ALL humans.

One cannot truly be devoted to the Heart of Jesus if one’s own heart holds inequitable beliefs regarding a person’s race, gender, religion or sexual orientation.

One especially cannot be devoted to the Heart of Jesus if one is actively causing injustice, is a beneficiary of injustice, or is diverting one’s eyes from injustice.

If one cannot love all people and recognize the dignity in all people, then one cannot love with the love of Christ, nor can one truly love Christ.

The Heart of Jesus is not only one of boundless love, but one of boundless compassion – a Heart that “suffers with” His suffering people.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, saves those whose spirit is crushed.” (Psalm 34:19)

Therefore, the Lord suffers with:

The murdered George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery

The murdered Eric Garner and Michael Brown

The murdered Trayvon Martin

The murdered and injured members of the LGBTQ community at the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida

The refugees turned away from borders

The children held in detention camps near the US-Mexico Border

The “illegal immigrants” being deported from the US

Persons, especially women and children, exploited through human trafficking.

The Lord is with all of these people, and with the many more who suffer because of the color of their skin, the language they speak, the place they were born, and the orientation and gender they identify as.

Black Lives Matter to the Sacred Heart.

Immigrants matter to the Sacred Heart.

LGBTQ people matter to the Sacred Heart.

Women and Children matter to the Sacred Heart.

If one is not with those who suffer, one is not with the Lord. Jesus holds each and every one of these injustices in His Heart.

If one wishes to be devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, one cannot do so without being devoted to His entire Heart, which loves all people, suffers with all of those experiencing injustice, and is especially close to the marginalized.

Therefore, devotion to the Sacred Heart is inauthentic and incomplete if it does not lead to action against injustice.

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Have Mercy on ALL of Us.

