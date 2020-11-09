Dutch Protestant Church admits role in “sinful history” of anti-Semitism in World War II

Photo: Rene de Reuver, speaking on behalf of the General Synod of the Protestant Church in the Netherlands, reads a statement acknowledging the Church’s historical anti-Semitism at a synagogue in Amsterdam, November 8, 2020 (Peter Dejong/AP)

As Monday marks the ‘Night of Broken Glass’, the tragic night of the ‘Kristallnacht’ pogrom against Jewish people in 1938, the Dutch Protestant Church on Sunday acknowledged its role in the “sinful history” of anti-Semitism and that it did not do enough to help Jews during and after World War II, the Associated Press reported.

Speaking on behalf of the General Synod of the Protestant Church in the Netherlands, Rene de Reuver admitted the role of the Dutch Protestant Church in preparing “the ground in which the seeds of anti-Semitism and hatred could grow”.

De Reuver said that the Church’s role began long before the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler came to power in 1933, paving the way for the start of World War II where over 100,000 Dutch Jews – 70% of the Jewish community – were killed.

“For centuries a rift was maintained that could later isolate the Jews in society in such a way that they could be taken away and murdered”, De Reuver told the Netherlands’ Jewish community. “Also in the war years, the ecclesiastical authorities often lacked the courage to choose a position for the Jewish citizens of our country”.

De Reuver also admitted that the Church’s recognition of its failure has taken too long, adding, “We hope it is not too late”.

“The Church recognises faults and feels a present responsibility”, de Reuver said. “Anti-Semitism is a sin against God and against people. The Protestant Church is also part of this sinful history”.

De Reuver added that the Church’s guilt went beyond WWII, as it did nothing when Christian families refused to return Jewish children and properties after some parents and owners who had remained alive returned from concentration camps following the end of the war.

He promised that the Dutch Protestant Church would now work to fight anti-Semitism and educate future generations about racist hatred.

“We undertake to do everything possible to further develop Judeo-Christian relations into a deep friendship of two equal partners, united among others in the fight against contemporary anti-Semitism”, de Reuver highlighted.

The Kristallnacht pogrom, or the ‘Night of Broken Glass’, took place on the night of 9-10 November 1938, one year before the start of WWII, in the wake of the assassination of German diplomat Ernst vom Rath in Paris on 7 November by a 17-year-old German-born Polish Jew named Herschel Grynszpan.

In response to the killing, Jewish people were attacked throughout Germany and Austria. Over 90 Jewish people were killed, and another 30,000 were arrested. An estimated 267 synagogues and over 7,000 Jewish businesses were destroyed or heavily damaged. Nazi authorities in Germany did nothing to stop the violence against the Jews.