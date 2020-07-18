Female clergy in Church of Sweden outnumber male counterparts for first time in history

Female clergy in Church of Sweden outnumber male counterparts for first time in history

By:
On:
In: Agencies, Sweden
Tagged: , , , , ,

(Source: MJ/Sputnik)

For the first time in history, the number of female clergy in the Church of Sweden has surpassed that of their male counterparts, the Church newspaper Kyrkans Tidning reported.

The share of women is now up to 50.1 percent, or 1,533, compared to 49.9 percent men or 1,527, the employers’s organisation Skao said.

Among deacons, women are even further in the majority, at 89 percent of clergy. Among pastors, though, women still lag behind, at 37 percent.

According to former dean Karin Burstrand, the issue of gender equality is of utmost importance for the church’s “credibility” in society.

“Should the Church’s way of interpreting faith in relation to gender equality be completely different from society’s, then the Church would cease to be relevant”, Burstrand told Kyrkans Tidning.

The Church of Sweden is the country’s national Church and former state Church.

Related:  Pioneering German layman takes on role of parish 'pastor': "This is only the beginning of new paths for the Church"

At roughly 5.8 million members, it is the largest Lutheran denomination in Europe and the third-largest in the world, trailing only those of Ethiopia and Tanzania.

The Church of Sweden is known today for its liberal position on many theological issues, such as the question of homosexuality, as well as broad involvement in secular issues, such as helping immigrants and other vulnerable groups.

The Church of Sweden is also known for acceptance of and support for LGBT people, with former Bishop of Stockholm Eva Brunne being the first lesbian bishop in the world.

The Church of Sweden is led by Archbishop Antje Jackelén, the country’s first female archbishop.

Related:  Spanish priest, on LGBTQ outreach: "We became priests to bless people, not to curse them" (watch)

More on Novena on the push for female clergy in the Catholic Church:

“Something must change”: Pallottine vice-provincial calls for women’s ordination, part-time married priests

German lay head urges married, female clergy to halt “catastrophe” of vocations slide

Related

Share this:

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profile

Mada Jurado

Reporter and community manager at Novena
Progressive Catholic journalist, author and educator. Working on social justice, equality and Church renewal.