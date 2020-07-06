Be part of the future of independent Catholic media! Take our Novena satisfaction survey

Nearly 2,000 articles, over 394,000 hits and more than 259,000 unique visitors.
They’re just some of the statistics from Novena’s first year online, and although they’re impressive for a religion news start-up, we’re in no way resting on our laurels.
We at Novena are looking to make even more of an impact in the Catholic media world, and for that we’d like your help.
That’s why today we’re launching a Novena satisfaction survey: to better understand where we’re connecting, what we could do better and where we might be able to go in the future with help from our greatest asset: you, our readers.
Below you’ll find all the questions we’d like to ask you in a fun and attractive dialogue format.
Please feel free to answer in all the detail and with all the honesty you’d like, as after all, a news outlet is only useful to the extent that it resonates with an audience, and to find out where we’re hitting the mark – or not – we’d like to know what you really think. No holds barred.
We hope with the survey we’ve given you a chance to tell us everything you’d like to.
If, however, you’d like to give us further comments and feedback, please don’t hesitate to write to me directly at cameron@novenanews.com.
Thanks so much for taking the time to help us understand how we can better serve you, the Church and society.
If you’d like to take the survey in a full-screen, immersive experience, follow this link to Novena’s page on the Typeform website
