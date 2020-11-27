Cardinal Hollerich warns: “The EU will lose its soul in the Mediterranean if it does not save refugees from drowning”

(Source: Novena/Conference of European Churches)

In a European Commission high-level meeting for religious leaders hosted by Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, CEC President Rev. Christian Krieger, among other Church leaders, contributed to the discussion on “The European Way of Life”. The meeting was held online on 27 November.

The meeting brought into sharp focus how the current COVID-19 crisis has affected and challenged our way of life, responses to such challenges, the New Pact on Migration and Asylum, as well as the issue of inclusion and integration in Europe.

“The high-level meeting with the religious leaders was an important contribution to the debate on the European way of life. Our way of life and the European Union as a whole faced number of challenges in the past year, ranging from a health crisis to terrorist attacks”, said Vice-President Margaritis Schinas.

“The issues we face, whether finding a solution to migration, inclusion or racism, are common and we can tackle them only if we work together. Engagement with the religious organisations from across Europe on all these areas is essential”, added Schinas.

CEC President Rev. Christian Krieger, together with Rev. Dr Satu Saarinen from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Finland, a committed CEC Member Church, affirmed a strong commitment to European affairs and to further developing dialogue between the EU and churches according to Article 17.

“It is good to have this regular opportunity to meet with the Presidency of the European Commission on important issues”, said Rev. Krieger. “The success of the upcoming Conference on the Future of Europe is crucial for the democratic future of the European project. CEC, on behalf of its member Churches, is keen to participate and contribute to this process”.

“This meeting is an opportunity to promote the vision of a reconciled, united, democratic and hospitable Europe that ensures freedom and rights for all”, added Rev. Krieger.

“Religious communities have many values of faith, love and hope to offer to Europe”, stressed Dr Satu Saarinen. “Therefore, we should never stop strengthening the dialogue”.

Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, chair of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany, said in reference to the fate of refugees, “The soul of Europe is in danger of drowning in the Mediterranean”.

Supporting his stance, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, president of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) said, “The EU will lose its soul in the Mediterranean Sea if it does not save people from drowning”.

The CEC representatives in the meeting put emphasis on the cohesive, positive and constructive role of the Churches and other religious communities in European societies, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was stressed that common values are the cornerstone of the European project, and they should be constantly promoted and protected.

The meeting was part of a long-standing tradition supported by Article 17 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU (TFEU), which foresees an open, transparent and regular dialogue between the EU institutions and Churches since 2009.

Among the participants were:

Metropolitan Athenagoras, representative of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg

Prof. Dr Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, Bishop of Bavaria and Chairman of the Council of the Evangelical Church of Germany (EKD)

Mr Abdassamad El Yazidi, Secretary General of the Central Council of Muslims, Germany

Mr Albert Guigui, Chief Rabbi of Brussels and Permanent Representative at Conference of European Rabbis.

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg, President of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE)

Rev. Christian Krieger, President of the Reformed Protestant Church of Alsace and Lorraine, President of Conference of European Churches (CEC)

Rev. Dr Satu Saarinen, Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland

Bishop Youssef Soueif, Archbishop of the Maronites in Cyprus

