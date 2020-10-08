Novena has a new look!

Welcome to the all-new and improved Novena!

As you may have noticed, we’ve been making some changes to our site today. Thank you so much for your patience with our altered publishing schedule as we made those significant aesthetic and technical improvements.

The biggest change we’ve made is a brand-new all-over design. We hope very much that you like it!

From our end, we’re hoping that this sparkling new font and these sharper photos will make our stories very much easier to read and navigate.

On our homepage, you’ll notice that the headlines in our first block of articles are no longer overlaid on an image. That’s perhaps our best improvement, and we owe that to you, our readers, who told us that the white headline text was sometimes difficult to follow over white parts of images. We heard you and we’re grateful for your feedback!

Also on our homepage, you’ll notice that we’ve modified our topbar menu on the desktop page to fit in a searchbar facility. We trust you’ll still be able to find what you’re looking for, but if not, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at cameron@novenanews.com and we’ll see if we can find a fix together.

On the mobile version, navigation should be unaffected, but if you notice anything untoward please do drop me a line.

Moving to the inside pages of our website, things should still be much the same as you remember them from our old site, though now without ads and inline related posts for a cleaner and more satisfying reader experience.

The clickable “key points” section towards the top of our articles continues as it was, as do the categories, tags, author box and related posts features you’ve come to appreciate on Novena.

The biggest changes on our story pages – at least on the desktop version of our site – are the sticky share buttons and “in the news” features, along with the mobile- and desktop-visible expanded “headlines” section.

We think you’ll agree that all these changes not only look great but they also enhance the information we provide, which at the end of the day is our reason for existing – to bring you the most important religion news.

Have a look around anyway, and make yourselves at home! As always, you’re very welcome on Novena.

We beg your indulgence if we continue to have teething problems in the next few days, but we’re hoping those will be fixed up as soon as possible.

In the meantime, if you’d like to share your thoughts – complimentary or critical (and don’t be afraid to offer constructive criticism!) – you can find me directly at my email address or you can reach out to us on Twitter or Facebook.

In coming days and weeks we’ll be unrolling new features, too, so keep your eyes peeled for those!

By the way… have you signed up for our newsletters yet? Here on this page you can sign up for either our daily or our weekly bulletins. Don’t miss out!

Thanks so much for reading and supporting Novena! We look forward to growing with you into the future.

Some of our most recent stories: