Opinion: “A patriarchal ecology of human dominion over nature is no longer sustainable”

(Source: Luis T. Gutiérrez*, Mother Pelican Journal)

The Table of Hope by Joey Velasco. There is no compatriot or foreigner, no urbanite or farmer, no white or black or brown, no touchable or untouchable, no male or female; we are all brothers and sisters in our humanity, and we all need ecological conversion because we all share one and the same planet, and there is no planet B.

“There can be no renewal of our relationship with nature without a renewal of humanity itself.”

– Pope Francis, Laudato Si’ #118

This article is a summary, in indented list format, of the ongoing critique of Christian doctrines and their socially and ecologically disastrous conflation with the patriarchal culture that has prevailed since the inception of human history.

A renewal of our relationship with nature requires a bold cultural revolution:

An integral ecology is humans living in harmony with the entire community of creation, with social and ecological justice.

is humans living in harmony with the entire community of creation, with social and ecological justice. No single factor is sufficient for an integral ecology. Many factors are necessary, in many dimensions : cultural, social, economic, political, environmental, global, local, short-term, long-term.

: cultural, social, economic, political, environmental, global, local, short-term, long-term. An integral ecology is contingent on integral human development based on the tripod of solidarity , subsidiarity , sustainability .

based on the tripod of , , . All the above are based on the dignity of the human person and the intrinsic value of the entire community of creation for the common good.

A peaceful cultural revolution is impossible due to patriarchal conditioning:

Can the impossible become possible? An integral ecology could emerge if, and only if, human civilization becomes integrally pro-life by transcending patriarchy in all dimensions of individual and social life, personally and institutionally:

An integral ecology encompasses all dimensions of human life in a concrete human habitat. It includes the cultural, social, economic, and environmental dimensions. It requires mutuality between humans and the natural world. A patriarchal ecology of human dominion over nature is no longer sustainable.

In the secular world, it is time to explore bold initiatives:

In the religious world, it is time to face honest questions:

In both secular and religious institutions, the renewal of humanity must include both inner personal renewal and structural reform; else, we are in for a long and painful disintegration of human civilization.

Exclusivist structures are obsolete; going forward, we need maximum inclusion consistent with personal capabilities at all levels of authority and responsibility.

Now that racism and nationalism are ideologically bankrupt, gender equality is the next step in the historical process of human development; and reforming patriarchal religious institutions is crucial, especially in the sacramental churches.

If the Virgin Mary is the Mother of the Eucharist, then women should be ordained to consecrate the body and blood of Christ for a more abundant life (integral human development) and better care of our common home (integral ecology).

Culture and religion are tightly coupled. Culture influences religion and vice versa. Patriarchal religious institutions must be cleansed from the disgusting male deities and male hierarchies derived from the patriarchal gender ideology of the gender binary and male headship. Else, it is practically impossible to renew human relations for social equity and an integral ecology.

*Luis T. Gutiérrez is the owner and editor of the Mother Pelican Journal.

More on Novena from our friends at Mother Pelican:

Related

Share this: