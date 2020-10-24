Pope Francis today celebrated the 75th anniversary of the UN, launching a plea at the same time that “war must be avoided” in order to promote integral human development.

– Praise for intergovernmental body: A “reference point of justice and a peace”

The pontiff sent the message on Twitter this October 24 on UN Day, the day of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter, with the support of the majority of its intergovernmental body’s member states and of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The UN itself marked the occasion with a statement acknowledging that its 75th anniversary “comes in a time of great disruption for the world, compounded by an unprecedented global health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with severe economic and social impacts”.

But despite those difficulties, the commemoration today “is also a reminder that times of struggle can become an opportunity for positive change and transformation”, the UN highlighted.

In his tweet, the Pope went a step further and called on the international community to ensure dignity for all, the avoidance of war and respect for the rule of law and for the role of international diplomacy.

“If we want true integral human development for all, war must be avoided, ensuring the rule of law and tireless recourse to negotiation and arbitration. The United Nation’s Charter applies transparently and sincerely, and is an reference point of justice and a peace. #UNDay“, Francis wrote in his message on Twitter.

Church, world need Mary’s motherhood and womanhood

Also today, the Pope met in an audience with some 200 students and professors of the ‘Marianum’ Pontifical Theological Faculty of Rome, run by the Order of Servants of Mary (the Servites).

This prestigious academic institution on Mariology also publishes Marianum, a well-known journal on Marian theology.

The pontiff told the students and faculty that the Virgin Mary is the model of mother and woman. Her school is one of faith and life and she teaches well the alphabet of human and Christian life, Francis said.

By going to the heart of Mary’s mystery, the Pope added, we can discover the wonders of her motherhood and her womanhood. Elizabeth recognised her as “mother of the Lord”, the Pope said, and Jesus wanted us to walk in life with the best of mothers.

Mary’s motherhood builds fraternity

“Our Lady made God our brother, and as a mother she can make the Church and the world more fraternal”, the Pope said. The Church needs to rediscover her maternal heart, which beats for unity, but she also needs our Earth to become again the home of all her children.

Citing his latest encyclical, Fratelli tutti, Francis said Our Lady “wants to give birth to a new world, where all of us are brothers and sisters, where there is room for all those whom our societies discard” (no. 278).

“We need motherhood, those who generate and regenerate life with tenderness, because only gift, care and sharing keep the human family together”, the Pope highlighted.

According to Francis, a world without mothers has no future.

“Profits and profit alone do not give a future, on the contrary, they sometimes increase inequalities and injustices. Mothers, instead, make every child feel at home and give hope”, the pontiff explained.

As a mother, Mary teaches the art of meeting and walking together. In this regard, the Pope commended the Marianum, where different theological and spiritual traditions come together as in a large family, thus contributing also to ecumenical and interreligious dialogue.

Mary’s womanhood makes us a people

Speaking about Mary’s womanhood, the Pope said, “just as the mother makes the Church a family, so the woman makes us a people”.

This explains the natural popular piety to Our Lady, the Pope said, encouraging Mariology to follow and promote it, sometimes purifying it but always paying attention to the “signs of the Marian times”.

In this regard, the Pope drew attention to the role of women, saying it is essential for the Church and for the world. He regretted that many women do not receive the dignity due to them.

“The woman who brought God into the world, must be able to bring her gifts into history”, Francis declared.

He ended stressing that women’s “genius and style are needed”.

(With reporting by Vatican News)