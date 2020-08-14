Pope to address UN on need for new socio-economic models post-pandemic

Pope Francis is to address the UN on the need for new socio-economic models post-pandemic.

Madrid archdiocesan publication Alfa y Omega broke the news August 12 that the pontiff has already recorded a video message to participants in the opening of the 75th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations which will take place September 15 in New York.

According to the Alfa y Omega report, the central theme of the Pope’s speech will be how to navigate a way through the health, social and economic emergency occasioned by COVID-19 as well as through the sovereign debt crisis for developing countries especially that the pandemic has exacerbated.

Alfa y Omega summarised the crux of the pontiff’s forthcoming message to the UN:

“From a crisis one comes out for better or for worse. It depends on us. We cannot, in the global and local order, repeat the same socio-economic models of a year ago, nor adjust or varnish them a little. That would be worse”.

The UN General Assembly in which the Pope will deliver his message will be presided over by Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir. Representatives of the 193 member states that make up the UN are expected to be present, either physically or virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

On 20 December last, in the Vatican Apostolic Palace, Francis held a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres. At that time, the two leaders recorded a video in which they called for “an end to the arms race and nuclear rearmament”.

In September 2015, Pope Francis spoke to world leaders at the United Nations on its 70th anniversary in New York, where he recalled that “justice is an essential condition for achieving the ideal of universal fraternity” and warned that “no human individual or group can consider itself absolute, permitted to bypass the dignity and the rights of other individuals or their social groupings”.

