Pope says firm ‘no’ to party politics in Church: “We should not be sectarian, one against the other”

(Source: Novena/Vatican Radio)

Pope Francis has sent a message of gratitude and appreciation for the charitable activities of the Slovenian Caritas Concerts “Klic dobrote” thirty years from their establishment.

The “Klic dobrote” Concerts, which translates into “Call for Generosity” Concerts, raise awareness and organise fundraising for good causes while promoting harmony and unity.

In his message, the Pope expresses his wish that this year’s “Klic dobrote” take another step forward, also for the unity of the Church and for the people of Slovenia.

“Where there is no unity, dear brothers and sisters, there is no Spirit of the Lord. The Lord always seeks unity, which does not mean uniformity”, he writes.

Upholding the diverse qualities, charismas and personalities that are part of society, he calls for respect “always in unity, with the Spirit of unity”.

“We should not be sectarian, one against the other”, he says. “We should not be ‘party’ people”.

As they prepare to perform their 30th anniversary concert, Pope Francis concludes his message wishing organisers and participants in the “Klic dobrote” Concerts all the best: “May this concert express the harmony of your unity. May the Lord bless you. And don’t forget to pray for me!”

Second warning in two days against division

The Pope’s warning to Slovenian Caritas was his second in two days against sectarianism, after he cautioned Wednesday at the General Audience against importing political categories into the Church.

“At times, I feel tremendous sadness when I see a community that has good will, but takes the wrong road because it thinks that the Church is built up in meetings, as if it were a political party”, Francis admitted in his catechesis yesterday.

“‘But, the majority, the minority, what do they think about this, that and the other… And this is like a Synod, the synodal path that we must take…’ I ask myself: ‘But where is the Holy Spirit there? Where is prayer? Where is communitarian love? Where is the Eucharist?’

“Without these four coordinates, the Church becomes a human society, a political party – majority, minority – changes are made as if it were a company, according to majority or minority… But the Holy Spirit is not there”, the pontiff alerted.