Pope laments: “In a world where everyone wants to be right, there’s no more room for listening”

“In a world where everyone wants to be right, there’s no more room for listening”, Pope Francis has lamented in the third video released by the Vatican Migrants and Refugees Section ahead of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees. “All we do is talk. But it is only through humble, attentive listening that we can be truly reconciled”.

The 106th World Day of Migrants and Refugees (WDMR) will be celebrated on Sunday 27th September 2020.

With the title “Like Jesus Christ, forced to flee”, Pope Francis urges us this year to discover the reality of internally displaced people more deeply.

Every month, a new video of Pope Francis and other multimedia materials delve into the sub-themes present in the message of the Holy Father. The first sub-theme was “To know in order to understand” and the second one was “To be close in order to serve”.

The Vatican Migrants and Refugees Section invites you to watch the third, newly released video, in which the Holy Father explores the sub-theme “To listen in order to be reconciled”.

It offers the real-life testimony of an internally displaced person that explains how teamwork and mutual acceptance can create a brighter future and peaceful coexistence between people of different religions.

Encouragement to children in a Vatican summer camp to make new friends

In other news from the Vatican, on Monday, a little after 9am, the Holy Father visited the children participating in Estate Ragazzi (“Summer Kids Camp”) that is taking place inside Vatican City State. The children were eating breakfast in Paul VI Hall when the Pope came.

Pope Francis visited each table, conversing with the children. He also visited the play areas set up inside the hall.

A little while later, sitting down with the children, the Pope encouraged them to make new friends.

“People who only know how to have fun by themselves are selfish. You have to be together, with friends, to have a good time”.

Finally, before returning to Santa Marta around 10:00, he greeted the people managing the camp and thanked them for their work.

About Summer Kids Camp

Summer Kids Camp opened at the beginning of July. It is taking place in the Vatican Gardens, the Vatican heliport and in Paul VI Hall. About 100 children of Vatican employees, ages 5 to 14, are participating in the camp that includes moments of fun, games, learning and prayer throughout the day. Activities include swimming, tennis, football, ping pong, basketball matches andsliding down an inflatable slide – with all anti-Covid precautionary measures being observed.

The Vatican Governorate organised the Camp desired by Pope Francis.

Father Franco Fontana, the chaplain of the Vatican Gendarmerie, is coordinating the initiative. Giving the children the opportunity of “living their summer serenely” is how he summarised the motivation behind Summer Kids Camp.

Members of the Salesians of Don Bosco are collaborating in managing the camp, along with an association called Tutti in una festa (“Everyone in one party”).

(With information from the Vatican Migrants and Refugees Section and Vatican News)

