Pope names six laywomen experts to Vatican Council for the Economy, confirms Cardinal Marx as coordinator

Pope Francis has named six laywomen experts to the Vatican Council for the Economy and confirmed German Cardinal Reinhard Marx as coordinator of the financial oversight group.

The pontiff created the Council for the Economy on 24 February 2014, with the apostolic letter Fidelis dispensator et prudens.

The Council’s task is to supervise the economic management of the structures, along with the administrative and financial activities, of the dicasteries of the Roman Curia, as well as of the institutions connected with the Holy See and Vatican City State.

The Council is composed of fifteen members, eight of whom are chosen from among cardinals and bishops, so as to reflect the universality of the Church.

The other seven are experts of various nationalities, with financial expertise and recognised professional credentials.

Cardinal Marx, Archbishop of Munich and Freising, will stay on as Council coordinator.

Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier, Archbishop of Durban, will also stay on as a member until his 80th birthday.

New cardinal and lay members

On Thursday, Pope Francis appointed the following cardinals to the Council: Péter Erdő, Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest; Odilo Pedro Scherer, Archbishop of São Paulo; Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, Archbishop of Québec; Joseph William Tobin, Archbishop of Newark; Anders Arborelius, Bishop of Stockholm; and Giuseppe Petrocchi, Archbishop of L’Aquila.

He also appointed the following lay people to the Council: Charlotte Kreuter-Kirchhof, Marija Kolak, María Concepción Osacar Garaicoechea, Eva Castillo Sanz, Ruth Maria Kelly, Leslie Jane Ferrar and Alberto Minali.

