Pope praises new Italian edition of Roman Missal as being in line with Vatican II

Pope Francis has praised a new Italian edition of the Roman Missal as being in line with Vatican II.

Along with the Missal working group of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI), Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the president of the CEI, presented the pontiff this Friday with the new edition of the liturgical text that will definitively replace the current one at the latest by Easter Sunday 2021.

Pages of living tradition

“Pope Francis appreciated the gift received, emphasising the importance of the work done and the continuity in the application of the Council”, the CEI reported in a press release.

Cardinal Bassetti explained that the new Missal “is not only a liturgical instrument, but a precise and normative reference that preserves the richness of the living tradition of the Church”, for which fact its entry into force becomes “a precious occasion of education for all the baptised”.

Updated language

The new Missal – which parishes may adopt immediately but obligatorily as of next Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 – was approved according to the deliberations of the Italian Bishops in 2018 and received the final approval of Pope Francis on May 16, 2019.

In addition to incorporating the modifications to the order of the Mass contained in 2002’s third Latin edition of the Missale Romanum, the new Italian Missal also contains other new and optional formulas and prayers “more responsive to the language and pastoral situations of communities and largely already in use since the second edition in Italian in 1983”, the CEI explained.

What’s new

Among the innovations in the new Italian Missal – which have already been widely reported on – is a modification in the Our Father which went into effect in the Italian Church last year: “lead us not into temptation” (e non ci indurre in tentazione) becomes “abandon us not to temptation” (non abbandonarci alla tentazione).

Also in the Lord’s Prayer the word “also” will be added to the line “as we [also] forgive those who trespass against us” (come anche noi li rimettiamo).

Another change in the Missal is to be found in the Gloria, where “peace on earth to those people of good will” (pace in terra agli uomini di buona volontà) will now read “peace on earth, peace to those people, loved by God” (pace in terra agli uomini, amati dal Signore).

The Pray Tell blog has also reported that rumours abound that the words of institution at the cup will change from “for all” to “for many”.

But commenting at that site, Fr. Anthony Ruff OSB said that his sources tell him that the new Missal does not contain that change but instead continues to read per tutti – “for all”.

(With reporting by Vatican News)

