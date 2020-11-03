(Source: Novena/Vatican News)

Pope Francis has expressed his “deepest sympathy to the families of the victims” and to all the people of Austria following the tragic terror attack in Vienna that saw at least four people killed and fifteen more injured on Monday night.

“May violence and hatred cease” and “peaceful coexistence” reign

The pontiff’s sympathy for the victims came in a telegram addressed to Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, the Archbishop of Vienna, and signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State.

In the telegram, Cardinal Parolin wrote that “deeply grieved, the Holy Father Francis learned of the violent acts in Vienna that have brought death and pain to innocent people. His Holiness expresses his deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and to all the Austrian people, [and] he is also close to the wounded and prays for their swift recovery”.

The telegram concludes saying that “Pope Francis entrusts the victims to God’s mercy and implores the Lord that violence and hatred cease and that peaceful coexistence in society be promoted. From his heart, His Holiness accompanies those affected by this tragedy with his blessing”.

“Sorrow and dismay” and prayers for the victims and their families

Pope Francis also expressed his closeness to those affected by Monday’s attack through a tweet posted on his @Pontifex account on Tuesday afternoon.

The tweet reads as follows:

“I express my sorrow and dismay for the terrorist attack in #Vienna, and I pray for the victims and their families. Enough violence! Let us together strengthen peace and fraternity. Only love can silence hate”.

A still unidentified number of gunmen opened fire across the city of Vienna on Monday night, killing at four people and injuring fifteen more.

I express my sorrow and dismay for the terrorist attack in #Vienna, and I pray for the victims and their families. Enough violence! Let us together strengthen peace and fraternity. Only love can silence hate. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) November 3, 2020

