Scalabrinian sisters head to Lesbos to offer “a future and hope” to refugees

Yesterday July 30 a new temporary mission of the Scalabrinian Missionary Sisters left for Lesbos. In August, two religious groups will succeed one another. In collaboration with the Community of Sant’Egidio they will carry out a service of assistance to refugees who arrive on the Greek island.

According to a note published by the General Curia of the Scalabrinians, Sister Marlene Vieira, a Brazilian who works in Belgium, Sister Leticia Gutierrez Valderrama, a Mexican who works in Spain and two young people in training – the Argentine postulant Monica Leticia Tozzi and the Italian aspirant Laura Lazzoni – headed off from Rome.

“Lesbos is one of the places in the world in the heart of Pope Francis, because it is a humanitarian corridor that aims at the integration of refugees”, explained Sister Milva Caro, provincial superior of the Scalabrinians.

“We thank the Community of Sant’Egidio for the extraordinary collaboration because, right from the beginning, it opened its doors to us.

“We are motivated by our charism which sends us to go and walk alongside migrants, also in light of our experience linked to the itinerant service, which sees us in the ‘hottest’ places of migratory flows, even in Europe”.

The nuns will be involved in the preparation of daily meals for the refugees (about 150 per day), in teaching English and in childcare service in collaboration with the French-speaking Catholic community.

“Welcoming is a universal concept”, continued Sister Milva. “In every corner of the world, even in the time of COVID, extending a helping hand means being human, giving bits of future and hope”.

“We ask for permission to do some good, as Blessed Scalabrini, our founder and father of migrants said, following the example of Jesus Christ and also wanting to be the arms and ears of Pope Francis, who in Lesbos has his heart turned to the situation of refugees”.

