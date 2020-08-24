Ukrainian Greek Catholic Major Archbishop advises coronavirus sceptics: “Go and talk to doctors” about “threatening” disease

(Source: CD/Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church)

Coronavirus is a serious and long-lasting problem. And the only protection now is to cultivate the rules of hygiene.

This was stated by the head and major archbishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Sviatoslav Shevchuk, during a working meeting of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations (AUCCRO) with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and other members of the government, which took place on Thursday, August 20, at the Club of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Prime Minister noted that now educational measures will be able to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and avoid the risk of overloading the health care system with patients so that everyone can receive the necessary medical care. In this area, the government is counting on the help of Churches and religious organizations.

Other members of the AUCCRO are also ready to assist the Government in disseminating information to the public about the necessary preventive measures to protect against coronavirus infection, especially during the educational process in schools.

“We all understand,” said UGCC Primate Shevchuk, “that the coronavirus is serious and long-lasting.”

“If someone used to be sceptical about this, let them go to crowded hospitals, talk to doctors who understand that today it is a threatening disease that plagues not only Ukraine but the whole world.

“And the only cure now is to cultivate a certain culture: wearing masks, washing hands, social distance. This culture must become an element of the personal culture of every Ukrainian,” said His Beatitude Sviatoslav.

He recalled that the UGCC has always been a promoter of a culture of health.

Soon children and students will return to school. This can be a problem, but it can be turned into an opportunity.

“I think in these circumstances, the first lesson of the new school year could be devoted to the rules of hygiene for children, students, teachers, society,” said the Head of the UGCC.

His Beatitude Sviatoslav also reminded that the UGCC is still ready to provide its church space for the treatment of people.

Related

Share this: