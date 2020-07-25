“Living in a patriarchal bubble”: ‘We Are Church Ireland’ hits out at Vatican over new instruction on parish reform

Church renewal group ‘We Are Church Ireland’ has hit out at the Vatican over its new instruction on parish life and reform, accusing the Roman authorities behind it of “living in a patriarchal bubble”.

– “An attempt to reassert clerical male authority and lay (especially female) subordination”

In a July 24 statement, ‘We Are Church Ireland’ – which defines its mission on its website as that of “working for justice in the Roman Catholic Church” – vented its frustration at the new Vatican document released Monday and entitled “The pastoral conversion of the Parish community in the service of the evangelising mission of the Church”

The Church reform group – self-described as “a group of concerned Irish Catholics committed to the renewal of the Roman Catholic Church on the basis of the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) and the theological spirit developed from it” – hit out at the text published by the Congregation of the Clergy, which it said “confirms the Vatican is living in a patriarchal bubble”.

The new Vatican text “is an attempt to reassert clerical male authority and lay (especially female) subordination”, ‘We Are Church Ireland’ denounced.

“Most disappointing is that Pope Francis appears to want to have it both ways. He has time and again spoken about the need to remove the evil of clericalism from our church. Yet he has approved this new instruction, which seeks to reinforce a rigid clericalism from the last century”, the Church renewal group continued in its statement.

“After 7 years in office when will the real Pope Francis stand up? Maybe he would abolish the Congregation of the Clergy whose main role seems to be to promote clericalism?”

– “Change is not happening in the Vatican, but in places where lay people and especially women are leading their communities”

“Change is not happening in the Vatican. Change is happening around the world where lay people and especially women are leading their communities”, ‘We Are Church Ireland’ continued in his response to the new Vatican document.

“They are the evangelisers keeping Christ’s message of love alive in today’s divided world. They are leading liturgies and house Eucharists and ZOOM Eucharists. They understand the Law of Love, where the Vatican clings to the Love of Law.

“Change is coming from below with the Holy Spirit in the people of God”, ‘We Are Church Ireland’ concluded.

– About ‘We Are Church Ireland’

Founded in 1997, ‘We Are Church Ireland’ is affiliated with We Are Church International and the movement Women’s Ordination Worldwide (WOW) and currently manages an email circle of approximately 300 members.

The reform group describes its “guiding principle” as “simply to follow Jesus in our own time, in our own place”.

Moreover, ‘We Are Church Ireland’ is also inspired by the following six objectives or aims:

Equality of all the baptised where decision making is actively shared by all, with appropriate structures for this. Full participation of women in all aspects of Church life, including priesthood. Recognition of the primacy of an informed conscience. Promotion of a positive attitude towards sexuality and the removal of the obligation of clerical celibacy. An inclusive Church, open and welcoming to all, which does not marginalise people because of their sexual orientation, marital status or for any other reason. A Church that is fully committed to justice and equality; prioritising the vulnerable and deprived in society.

