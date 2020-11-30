Thank you to all of our readers, contributors and partners for believing in us and trusting us… You’ve given us reason to hope in the future!
Monuments in 2,300 cities light up in Sant’Egidio campaign to stop “highly inhuman and useless” capital punishment that “reduces states to mere perpetrators of injustice”
In message to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for St. Andrew’s Day, Pope encourages Churches “to offer an example of dialogue, mutual respect and practical cooperation” for peace
“If we received a sacrament in order to serve, how then, called to serve, could we say no?”, ask couple, 44 and 42, parents of two children
Calling for more visas and the opening of humanitarian corridors, Spanish Bishops plead on plight of refugees: “We cannot remain oblivious to their pain”
More than 300 Christians in 50 countries are kidnapped or unjustly imprisoned every month because of their faith, pontifical foundation laments in new report
“While COVID-19 remains a clear and present danger, climate change is no less of a pressing crisis”, religious warn in letters to UK, EU and African Union
In just-released memoir ‘A Catechism of the Heart: A Jesuit Missioned to the Laity’, Benjamin Brenkert laments order’s betrayal of his dream to be the first openly gay priest in good standing
Holy See representative to UN in Geneva says exclusion of people on the move “a glaring contradiction that stems from placing economic interests over the interests of the human person”
After this Saturday’s consistory, Europeans will make up 42% of cardinals eligible to vote for the next Pope, down from 52% in 2013
“While dialogue may not be able to prevent all atrocities, solidarity in the wake of violence can help to heal communities in the aftermath of trauma”
University of Münster professor Thomas Schüller says archbishop’s “abuse of abuse victims” is “nefarious, shameful and inexcusable”
Genaro Ávila-Valencia SJ says solidarity with the poor – not buying more – is the solution to COVID economic downturn, consumers’ existentialist black hole
Pope invites all to to get involved “in preparing for a holy Christmas by spreading the Word of God and caring for our Common Home”
“Where there is no unity, there is no Spirit of the Lord. The Lord always seeks unity, which does not mean uniformity”, Francis writes in message to Slovenian Caritas
At book launch in Saudi Arabia, Holy See representative to UN in Geneva Archbishop Ivan Jurkovič says human fraternity key to move from “incivility of conflict” to “civilisation of encounter”
At the General Audience: The Church is not a “market”, a “new business”, a “political party” or a “human society”: “The Church is the work of the Holy Spirit”